Bensenville man charged with sharing child pornography

A northwest suburban man has been charged with sharing child pornography.

Ricardo Gomez, 30, of Bensenville, was charged with two counts of knowingly transporting child pornography after he was arrested Tuesday, according to the FBI.

Gomez used the messaging service KIK to share two images of child pornography with an FBI agent on the Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday. Gomez first contacted and shared images with an undercover agent a week earlier.

Gomez appeared in federal court Tuesday and ordered held while he awaits a detention hearing.

The FBI investigation was assisted by Bensenville police.