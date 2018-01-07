Trump may be ‘pathological liar,’ Sen. Bernie Sanders says

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's focused on criticizing President Donald Trump's policies rather than assessing Trump's mental fitness to handle the presidency. | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders says he’s focused on criticizing President Donald Trump’s policies rather than assessing Trump’s mental fitness to handle the presidency.

The Vermont lawmaker says he finds many of Trump’s statements “offensive” but says he’s more bothered by what he describes as Trump’s broken promises to working-class Americans.

Sanders cites Trump’s tax overhaul that he says disproportionately benefits the rich, as well as efforts to repeal the Obama-era health law.

Sanders says: “I worry about him being a pathological liar.”