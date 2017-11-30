Bernie Sanders endorses Chuy Garcia for Congress. Why it’s a big deal

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Cook County Commissioner Jesús “Chuy” Garcia for Congress on Thursday — giving a big boost to an important surrogate for his 2016 Democratic bid and sending a message to his primary rivals for the seat now held by Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.

The backing of Sanders comes after Gutierrez anointed Garcia as his successor to represent the 4th Congressional District — a “C”-shaped district taking the most Hispanic parts of Chicago — designed under civil rights law specifically as a majority Hispanic district.

Garcia’s wing of the Democratic Party helped Sanders, the Vermont Independent, come close to beating Hillary Clinton in the March 2016 Illinois presidential primary. Garcia went on to become a surrogate targeting Hispanic voters, traveling to key states during the campaign.

Sanders has kept his political movement alive with the creation of his “Our Revolution” nonprofit. In the leaders of “Our Revolution Illinois Chicago include Garcia, Cook County Clerk David Orr. The chair is Clem Balanoff, who led Sanders’ Illinois presidential drive.

“‘Chuy’ Garcia is the right person at the right time for the work we have ahead of us,” Sanders said in a statement.

“He is ready and willing to stand up and fight for the working families of Chicago and our nation and take on the powerful special interests who have far too much power over the economic and political life of our country. He is also an experienced legislator who has risen up the ladder of Chicago’s brawling politics. That makes him well groomed for jumping into the House’s rough and tumble political battles.

“There will be no learning curve when Chuy gets to Washington. He served on the Chicago City Council, he was the first Mexican-American in the Illinois state Senate and he is currently serving on the Cook County Board of Commissioners. As an immigrant who has embraced his adopted homeland, he will be a fresh voice in Congress.”