Bernie Sanders hits Chicago Thursday to stump for Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia

Troy LaRaviere, Bernie Sanders, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia at Chicago press conference March 12, 2016 before the Illinois presidential primary (photo by Lynn Sweet)

WASHINGTON – Sen. Bernie Sanders hits Chicago on Thursday to stump for House hopeful Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, part of a swing to boost 2018 contenders taking the Vermont Independent also to Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Sanders and Garcia, a Cook County Commissioner, forged a relationship when Sanders was running in the 2016 Democratic Presidential primary. Garcia and his allies bolstered Sanders in the 2016 Illinois presidential primary where Sanders, in a strong finish, almost beat Hillary Clinton.

Sanders will headline a rally with Garcia starting at 4 p.m. CT at Apollos 2000, 2875 W Cermak Rd. It is free and open to the public.

Garcia is running against Sol Flores, a member of the City of Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals and Richard Gonzalez, a Sergeant in Chicago Police Department

Sanders endorsed Cook County Commissioner Garcia for Congress last December – giving a big boost to an important surrogate for his 2016 Democratic presidential bid and sending a message to potential primary rivals for the seat now held by Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.

The political organization “Our Revolution,” created by Sanders backers after the presidential campaign in Illinois is led by Clem Balanoff, and is also working for Garcia’s election.

Sanders’ backing comes after Gutierrez anointed Garcia as his successor to represent the 4th Congressional District, which includes the most Hispanic parts of Chicago on the North and South sides.