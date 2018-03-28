Berwyn chemical spill sends 15 to hospitals, most have been released

A chemical spill Tuesday afternoon at JenCare Senior Medical Center in west suburban Berwyn sent 15 people to hospitals, but most have been released.

Berwyn firefighters responded about 2:50 p.m. to the medical center, located at 6326 Cermak Road, after liquified phenol fell from a cart and spilled on the floor, Fire Chief Denis O’Halloran said.

The product, which is used by a podiatrist at the medical center, caused employees who were cleaning it up to experience nausea, coughing and difficult breathing, O’Halloran said.

About 35 people who were in the building were examined by paramedics and 15 were taken to hospitals, O’Halloran said. Of those taken for treatment, 13 have been released and two are being kept for observation overnight.

The building was ventilated and the product was cleaned. JenCare reopened about noon Wednesday after a independent company was brought in to test the building for safety, O’Halloran said.