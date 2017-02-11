Backers say Berywn grandma no longer in imminent danger of deportation

Genoveva Ramirez, 67, of Berwyn talks to reporters outside the Chicago Immigration Customs Enforcement Office downtown, shortly before meeting with immigration officials in May. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

A Berwyn grandmother who had been ordered to leave the country has been granted “deferred action” by federal officials.

That means Genoveva Ramirez is no longer in imminent danger of deportation as her visa application proceeds, according to Organized Communities Against Deportations, one of the groups which has worked on her behalf.

The application has been placed on a waiting list by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to Organized Communities Against Deportations, an activist group which has taken up her case.

Ramirez will hold a new conference to discuss the case Thursday afternoon. She learned the good news last week, said Reyna Wences, a community organizer who has been among those to take up Ramirez’ cause.

A federal lawsuit over her visa application is proceeding for the time being, with the next hearing in that case scheduled for Monday.

She had sued the Department of Homeland Security in September, asking for a delay in her deportation, which at that time was set for late October. She eventually had that deadline moved to Jan 30. She had purchased a one-way ticket to Mexico, as ordered, pending that court action.

Ramirez, a mother of four and grandmother of 10, filed her visa application after she and her grandson were assaulted in her Berwyn home on Feb. 25, 2015; the attackers threw her against a wall and down a stairwell, according to the lawsuit. Her cooperation with Berwyn police made her eligible for a “U-visa,” which is available to victims and witnesses of certain crimes who help investigators.

Ramirez applied for that U-visa in September 2016. Ramirez came to the United States from Mexico in 2001 on a visa that has long since expired.

Although visas sometimes take up to three years to be approved, Ramirez’s attorney, Mony Ruiz-Velasco, in September had called her client’s delay unnecessary.

Contributing: Madeline Kenney, Taylor Hartz