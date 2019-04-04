Man killed in Berwyn hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday in southwest suburban Berwyn.

The 62-year-old man was walking across the street about 12:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Harlem Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia said.

Officers arrived and found the man in the middle of the street, outside of a crosswalk, but could not locate the driver or vehicle that hit him, Cimaglia said

He was pronounced dead on the scene about 15 minutes later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found the man died of multiple injuries from a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

Detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video in the ongoing investigation, Cimaglia said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Berwyn police detectives unit at (708) 795-5600.