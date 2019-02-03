Our Pledge To You

02/03/2019, 11:49pm

Berwyn man charged with attempting to meet with minor at hotel near Midway

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
A man from Berwyn is charged with attempting to meet with a minor for sex at a hotel near Midway Airport.

Jon Bilich, 53, faces charges of indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child after he allegedly responded to an online ad with a text message, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Bilich allegedly thought he was texting with a 16-year-old girl, but was actually communicating with undercover officers, the sheriff’s office said.

Jon Bilich | Cook County sheriff’s office

He offered to pay the girl money in exchange for sex, and then arranged to meet her at a hotel on the Southwest Side on Friday, police said.

When Bilich arrived, he was arrested by the Sheriff’s Police Vice Unit, police said.

Judge Sophia Atcherson ordered Bilich held on $10,000 bail on Saturday, according to court records.

