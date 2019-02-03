Berwyn man charged with attempting to meet with minor at hotel near Midway

A man from Berwyn is charged with attempting to meet with a minor for sex at a hotel near Midway Airport.

Jon Bilich, 53, faces charges of indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child after he allegedly responded to an online ad with a text message, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Bilich allegedly thought he was texting with a 16-year-old girl, but was actually communicating with undercover officers, the sheriff’s office said.

He offered to pay the girl money in exchange for sex, and then arranged to meet her at a hotel on the Southwest Side on Friday, police said.

When Bilich arrived, he was arrested by the Sheriff’s Police Vice Unit, police said.

Judge Sophia Atcherson ordered Bilich held on $10,000 bail on Saturday, according to court records.