Raids in Berwyn, South Loop, net $2.4 million in drugs

Chicago police Monday night raided a home in Berwyn and an apartment in the South Loop, hauling in nearly 90 kilograms of marijuana worth more than $2.4 million.

Ruben Estrada, 41, his brother, Sergio, 34, and Saul Garcia, 29, were all ordered held on $100,000 bail on charges related to the contraband at a hearing Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Police seized 83 kilograms of marijuana from a home in the 6800 block of West 13th Street in Cicero, where they found the Estradas and Garcia, Cook County prosecutors said. They also seized Ruben Estrada’s pet pit bull. Estrada, who was convicted of murder in 1996, is not allowed to own a pit bull as a convicted felon.

Another search, executed in the 100 block of East 14th Street, netted another 7 kilograms of marijuana, $15,000 in cash and a .44 Magnum revolver, prosecutors said.

Judge Mary C. Marubio cited the large amount of drugs seized in the twin raids for the high bonds.

The Estradas’ lawyer, Jonathan Brayman, pointed out to the judge that neither raid site was an address associated with the brothers. Police reports list the Estradas’ address at a house down the block from the Berwyn home that was raided.