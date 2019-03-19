Burglar strikes Beverly bar, liquor store: police
A man has been burglarizing businesses in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side.
In each of the three incidents, a man was seen on video loitering outside a closed liquor store or bar before throwing concrete through a window, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The suspect, who wears a short beard and Yankees cap, reached into the businesses and stole money, alcohol and cigarettes, police said.
The burglaries happened:
- about 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 10300 block of South Western Avenue;
- about 11 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue; and
- about 1:30 a.m. March 10 in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue.
Police described the man as 30 to 40 years old with glasses and a black winter coat.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.