Beverly residents warned of 3 recent home burglaries

Three residential robberies in the Beverly neighborhood on the South Side prompted Chicago police to release a community alert to residents early Tuesday morning.

In two of the robberies, the suspect entered the home through a window, police said. In the other, the suspect kicked open the front door.

Once inside, the suspect took jewelry and small electronics, police said.

The burglaries happened:

between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 5 in the 10200 block of South Hoyne Avenue;

between midnight and 6 a.m. March 21 in the 9700 block of South Winchester Avenue; and

at an unknown time March 23 in the 9200 block of South Damen Avenue.

No description the suspect is available, but they appear to be targeting the area of 92nd Street to 102nd Street between Hoyne and Winchester, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.