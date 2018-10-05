The Bible can be a guide for responsible Tweeting, Lutheran pastor says

The Bible holds lessons for social media use, especially intemperate Tweets, according to a Lutheran pastor writing in the magazine published by the Chicago-based Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Pastor William E. Flippin Jr. notes that the Book of James in the New Testament “addresses the human tendency to let words run rampant, even in the pre-Twitter world of the first century.”

The biblical message: “No one can tame the tongue, a restless evil — full of deadly poison.”

He also notes that, in the Old Testament, Isaiah talks of being “a man of unclean lips” and living “among a people of unclean lips.”

Flippin, whose congregation is in Atlanta, wrote that we should see our words as “holy,” and speak — and type — accordingly.

