Bicycle-riding man sought in East Beverly burglaries

Police are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing homes over the past month in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side.

In each of the four reported burglaries, a man enters the residence through a window and then steals electronics and jewelry, Chicago Police said.

The incidents happened:

between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 15 in the 10500 block of South Hale Avenue;

between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. April 24 in the 1800 block of West 107th Street;

between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. April 28 in the 1600 block of West 105th Place; and

sometime during May 3 and May 4 in the 1400 block West 105th Street.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 30s, standing at 5-foot-10, police said. He was wearing a baseball cap and riding a 10-speed bicycle.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8273.