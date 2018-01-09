Bicyclist, 85, killed in Mundelein crash

An 85-year-old Grayslake man was killed in an crash while riding his bike Monday evening in Mundelein.

Ginzaburo Suzue, 85, of Grayslake, was riding a bicycle about 7:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Midlothian Road near Wrens Gate when he was involved in a crash with a vehicle, Mundelein police said.

Witnesses told police that Suzue swerved into the lane of traffic just before the crash. According to police, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stopped to help Suzue and called 911.

Suzue was transported to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he later died, police said.

Members of the Lake County Major Crash Team responded to investigate, with the help of the Lake County Coroner’s Office, said police. The Lake County State’s Attorney will review the completed investigation to determine if charges are warranted, police said.