Bicyclist dies a week after being hit by vehicle in Chicago Ridge

A man died Wednesday morning more than a week after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge.

At 4:05 p.m. Aug. 28, a 55-year-old Oak Lawn woman was driving a vehicle west on 109th Street when she stopped at the stop sign at Lombard Avenue in Chicago Ridge, according to a statement from police in the suburb.

As she continued west she struck 61-year-old Rudiger Proza, who didn’t stop at the stop sign and rode his bicycle through the intersection heading north on Lombard, police said.

Proza was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of closed head injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

He lived in Chicago Ridge a few blocks from the site of the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police said a witness corroborated the driver’s story about how the crash happened, and there have been no arrests or charges in the case. No other injuries were reported.