Bicyclist fatally struck at bike crossing in Prospect Heights

A bicyclist was struck and killed Monday at a pedestrian crossing on Elmhurst Road in Prospect Heights. | Google Maps

A bicyclist was struck and killed Monday afternoon at a bike path crossing in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the 82-year-old Wheeling man was crossing four lanes of Elmhurst Road at a pedestrian crossing north of Robert Road when he was struck by a vehicle headed south, Prospect Heights police said.

The first officer at the scene gave the man CPR and he was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, but later died, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police said. No charges or citations have been announced.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the man’s identity.