Bicyclist fatally struck by Metra train in South Shore

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a Metra Electric district train Saturday evening in South Shore neighborhood.

Clarence D. Walton, 49, was riding his bicycle at 5:06 p.m. when he was struck by train No. 8325 in the 7100 block of South East End Avenue, roughly a half mile west of the Bryn Mawr station, according to Metra and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Chicago Police said he disregarded the train signals.

Walton, who lived in the same neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:15 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Train traffic resumed at 6:25 p.m. following a temporary stoppage, Metra said. The train that was involved in the crash was cancelled.