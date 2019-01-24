Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Tinley Park

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

The 52-year-old man was riding a bike about 5:55 p.m. when he was hit by the car that was headed northbound on Harlem Avenue near 185th Street, according to Pat Carr, assistant village manager and director of emergency management for Tinley Park.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Carr said.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to Carr.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death, and the incident remains under investigation.