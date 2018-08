Bicyclist shoots bicyclist in Austin neighborhood

A man was shot Friday in the 5200 block of West Washington Boulevard in Chicago | Google Streetview

A bicyclist was wounded after another bicyclist shot him Friday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 7:10 p.m., the 20-year-old was biking in the 5200 block of West Washington Boulevard when a male following him on a bike opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in his body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.