Bicyclist struck and killed by pickup truck in Barrington Hills

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday morning in northwest suburban Barrington Hills.

Officers responding to a call of a crash at 10:01 a.m. found a damaged bicycle on the shoulder of the roadway near Illinois Route 59, south of Illinois Route 68, according to a statement from the Barrington Hills police. The biker, a 28-year-old Schiller Park man, had been thrown several feet and was found unresponsive.

A dark-colored Toyota Tundra that hit the man drove off after the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call police at (847) 551-3006.