Bicyclist struck by semi in Lyons

First Avenue and 44th Street in Lyons | Google Maps

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a semitrailer early Tuesday in west suburban Lyons.

Eduardo Villegas, 38, was struck while riding his bike about 4:45 a.m. near First Avenue and 44th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Villegas was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 6:35 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday ruled his death an accident.

A spokesman for Lyons police was not immediately available to provide additional information.