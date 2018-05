Bicyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Woodlawn

A bicyclist was seriously injured Tuesday evening when he was struck by a vehicle in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, who is believed to be between the ages of 50 and 60, was struck by the vehicle at 5:26 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Ellis, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.