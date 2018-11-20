Bicyclist fatally struck in NW Indiana

A 26-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday while riding a bicycle in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened about noon in St. John, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Cali Blakeley, of Cedar Lake, Indiana, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died Saturday at about 9 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Monday found Blakeley died from multiple injuries from an automobile striking a bicyclist. Her death was ruled an accident.

St. John police did not immediately respond to a request for information.