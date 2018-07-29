Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Grand Crossing

A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

At 6:48 p.m., 58-year-old Luster Jackson was riding his bicycle north in the 7200 block of South Stony Island when he veered to avoid an open car door and was hit by another vehicle that was traveling north, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jackson was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, authorities said.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found that Jackson died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood.

The driver of the vehicle that fatally struck Jackson was issued a citation, police said.