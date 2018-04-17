Many people are down on Tax Day, but the staff of a restaurant in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood has reason to be upbeat.
Mike, a customer from Seattle whose last name was not given, tipped $300 for his $769 meal at the New American restaurant at 1769 N. Halsted St. on Sunday night, according to a post on Boka’s Facebook page.
He said, “This was the absolute best service and best food I have ever had,” according to the restaurant.
Mike then walked around the kitchen and gave each of the 17 kitchen staff a
crisp $100 bill, according to the post.
The Michelin-starred restaurant opened in 2003 and has also been nominated for several James Beard awards.