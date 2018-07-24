Bikes stolen in NW Side burglary spree

Police are warning residents about burglar who has been stealing bicycles from garages in the Bucktown, Logan Square and Avondale neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, someone pried open the front door of a building in order to enter a garage and steal bicycles from within, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The break-ins have occurred:

Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. June 19 in the 2600 block of West Belmont;

About 10:30 a.m. June 22 in the 1900 block of North Fairfield;

About 8:20 a.m. July 1 in the 2700 block of West Armitage;

About 5:20 a.m. July 2 in the 1900 block of North Fairfield; and

Between 9:55 p.m. and 10:06 p.m. July 3 in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee.

The suspect was described as a man between 25 and 50 years old, standing about 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 160 pounds, police said. He wore a dark top, jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.