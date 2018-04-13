Cosby’s chief accuser alleges drugging, assault

Andrea Constand, center, walks into a courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. | AP Photo

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s chief accuser has told a jury that he drugged her with three blue bills and then sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Andrea Constand took the stand at his sexual assault retrial Friday.

Cosby has said he gave Constand the cold medicine Benadryl and that she consented to a sexual encounter. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

Constand says Cosby called the pills “your friends” and told her they would “help take the edge off.”

Constand says the pills instead made her black out. She says she awoke to find Cosby penetrating her with his fingers and putting her hand on his penis.

She says she was still incapacitated and “was not able to do anything” about the assault.