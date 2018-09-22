Cosby to fight ‘sexually violent predator’ designation at sentencing

In this Nov. 11, 2014, file photo, comedian and Navy veteran Bill Cosby speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony in Philadelphia. Cosby’s sentencing hearing Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 is set to start with testimony about his sex offender evaluation and a fierce debate over whether he should be deemed a "sexually violent predator." The stakes are high given the lifetime counseling, community alerts and public shaming the designation would trigger.| AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Bill Cosby’s sentencing hearing Monday is set to start with testimony about his sex offender evaluation — and a fierce debate over whether he should be deemed a “sexually violent predator.”

The stakes are high given the community alerts and public shaming the designation would trigger.

A state sex offender board has recommended that the trial judge designate Cosby a sexual predator. Philadelphia defense lawyer Demetra Mehta says the term amounts to “the modern-day version of a scarlet letter.”

Cosby’s lawyers say sex-offender reporting laws remain in flux because courts have found them unconstitutionally vague.

Cosby faces a maximum 30-year prison term after a jury found he’d drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia in 2004. However, state sentencing guidelines suggest about one to four years.