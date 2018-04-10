Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on accuser

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s lawyer has launched a fierce attack on the comedian’s accuser, calling her a con artist who took advantage of Cosby’s grief and loneliness over his son’s murder to gain his trust before framing him for sexual assault.

Lawyer Tom Mesereau delivered a blistering opening statement Tuesday in Cosby’s retrial.

He told jurors that accuser Andrea Constand wasn’t attracted to Cosby, but was “madly in love” with his fame and money.

He says she “hit the jackpot” when he paid her $3.4 million to settle a civil lawsuit over allegations he drugged and molested her in 2004.

Prosecutors say it was Cosby who betrayed Constand’s trust by giving her pills and then assaulting her.

Cosby faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.