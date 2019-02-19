Daley demands that Emanuel dismantle ‘golden parachutes’ for agency chiefs

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s successor should not be saddled with his appointees, nor should beleaguered Chicago taxpayers be “forced to pay” nearly $1 million to get rid of them, Bill Daley said Tuesday.

Daley branded contracts awarded to heads of the Chicago Park District, the Chicago Housing Authority, the Chicago Public Schools and the City Colleges of Chicago a “blatant abuse of taxpayers’ money.”

When a new mayor takes office, city department heads and agency chiefs who serve at the pleasure of the mayor traditionally submit their resignations as a courtesy. That gives the new chief executive carte blanche to assemble his or her own team of loyalists.

“Whoever the voters choose to be their next Mayor should have the ability to build their own team,” Daley, whose father and brother reigned over Chicago for a combined 43 years, said in a press release.

“The next Mayor of Chicago should not be bound to Rahm Emanuel’s appointees. … Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for ‘golden parachutes’ passed by a mayor leaving office.”

Without explaining how, Daley demanded that Emanuel “immediately suspend any employment contracts extending into the new administration.”

Instead, those contracts should terminate on May 20, the day the new mayor is sworn in, with “month-to-month extensions” during the transition, Daley said.

If Emanuel’s successor ultimately decides to retain his appointees, new contracts could then be negotiated, Daley said.

“We’re facing major financial challenges in Chicago today and people are fed up,” Daley said. “If the mayor won’t do this, the City Council should immediately take action. This is a blatant abuse of taxpayers’ money.”

Emanuel is in London and Paris this week on city business. The mayor’s office had no immediate comment on Daley’s demand.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that Emanuel has tied the new mayor’s hands with contracts for the heads of the park district, City Colleges, CPS and CHA that would cost $820,000 plus benefits to undo. That’s in addition to the annual salaries for their replacements.

The most egregious example is Park District Supt. Mike Kelly, who had served without a contract since 2011.

Kelly’s contract was rushed through in December — nearly four months after Emanuel’s surprise exit from the mayor’s race — at the last park board meeting before now-former Park Board President Jesse Ruiz joined the administration of newly elected Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Kelly’s contract could roll over into 2025.

If at least four board members vote to get rid of Kelly — as his contract requires, if he’s done nothing wrong — taxpayers would owe Kelly eight months of his salary, plus health insurance for his family; currently, he makes $222,003 a year, but that would rise to $230,000 in 2020.

Ruiz said he offered Kelly a written deal like other agency heads to make sure Kelly wasn’t replaced “cavalierly” by a mere “political supporter” of the new mayor.

The move was an apparent attempt to make certain that the $500 million Obama Presidential Center and a companion plan to merge the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses goes smoothly long after Emanuel, the project’s No. 1 cheerleader, leaves office.

Kelly’s buyback clause is hardly the most generous among Emanuel’s agency chiefs, according to contracts obtained and analyzed by the Sun-Times:

• City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado would be entitled to a full year’s salary of at least $256,250, plus health insurance for himself and his family for the duration of the contract ending June 30, 2020 — until he finds a new job with similar benefits.

• Also guaranteed a full year’s pay — $291,500 — is Chicago Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones Jr., who’d also get six months of health insurance for himself and his family, if he’s fired without cause. Jones’ contract lasts until Dec. 31, 2020.

• Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson is entitled to six months of pay on her $260,000-a-year salary if she’s terminated without cause, plus six months of health insurance for herself and her family.

Contributing: Lauren Fitzpatrick