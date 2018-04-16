Renowned sportswriter Bill Nack, dead at 77, wrote classic book on Secretariat

Sportswriter Bill Nack, who grew up in Skokie, wrote classic pieces about racehorses including Secretariat and Ruffian and also wrote about boxing. | Rogerebert.com

Bill Nack, whose book-turned-film on 1973 Triple Crown-winner Secretariat is considered a classic of turf insight and eloquence, died Friday at his home in Washington, D.C., after a struggle with cancer, according to his wife Carolyne.

Mr. Nack, who grew up in Skokie and helped plan the 50th reunion for his Niles East High School class, was 77.

He most famously wrote for Sports Illustrated, where his 1990 article about Secretariat, titled “Pure Heart,” is considered a marvel of sports storytelling. He later freelanced for outlets including ESPN and GQ.

He credited his sportswriting career to a Christmas party in 1971, when he was working as a news reporter at Newsday.

“Everybody was pretty well into the eggnog,” he’d later recall.

Urged on by other newspaper staffers, he jumped on a table and amazed the revelers with this equine incantation: “Aristedes, Vagrant, Baden-Baden, Day Star, Lord Murphy, Fonso, Hindoo, Apollo, Leonatus, Buchanan, Joe Cotton, Ben Ali, Montrose, Macbeth, Spokane, Riley, Kingman, Azra, Lookout, Chant, Halma, Ben Brush, Typhoon the Second, Plaudit, Manuel and Lieutenant Gibson.”

Those would be the winners of the Kentucky Derby from 1875 to 1900.

He continued for dozens more names, all the way through 1971 winner Canonero II. He’d begun memorizing Kentucky Derby winners as a boy, when horse-racing transfixed him.

Until that Christmas party, he’d been excruciatingly bored with his job covering Long Island sewer problems and other municipal issues. But after witnessing his Christmas recitation, Newsday editor David Laventhol — a horse-racing fan — offered Mr. Nack a job covering the track.

His best-selling biography of Secretariat was released in 1975 as “Big Red of Meadow Stable” and rereleased in 2002 as “Secretariat: the Making of a Champion.”

It was the basis for the 2010 “Secretariat” movie starring John Malkovich and Diane Lane. Mr. Nack had a role in the movie, too: He was “Reporter #3.”

As a kid, he loved visiting the track with his father Gordon, he once said in a speech sponsored by the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics of the University of Kansas.

“Most boys bonded with their dad over baseball games,” he said. “I did not do that. I did. . . at the racetrack. I cannot go to a racetrack today and smell a cigar without thinking of my father.”

As a youth, he mucked out stalls at a stable in Morton Grove and later worked as a racetrack groom and hot-walker at Arlington Park racetrack, according to his wife. He had a treasured trading card of Swaps, the 1955 Kentucky Derby winner.

According to promotional material for his books, “As a young soldier in Vietnam, Nack tuned out the midnight bomb blasts by listening to racetrack broadcasts from Santa Anita.” In the military, he worked for General William C. Westmoreland, commander of U.S. forces in Vietnam.

At the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he was sports editor of The Daily Illini, the school newspaper, when future Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert was editor. Later, Mr. Nack was editor.

In 2008, Ebert wrote on his blog about Mr. Nack seeing Secretariat shortly before the legendary horse’s death: “ ‘After the autopsy, the vet said he had a heart twice as big as the average horse,’ Bill told me. ‘There was nothing wrong with it. It was simply a great heart.’

“Bill was the writer who exposed the scandal of how owners and vets conspired to use cortisone in order to race horses who were not ready to be raced,” Ebert wrote, quoting Mr. Nack as saying: “I started seeing horses breaking down all the time,” he said. “You hardly ever used to see that.

“No one at the tracks would give him the time of day for a couple of years,” Ebert wrote. “It was a rotten business.”

Mr. Nack also wrote another book about a famed horse, “Ruffian: a Racetrack Romance,” as well as other books including a compilation of his stories titled “My Turf: Horses, Boxers, Blood Money, and the Sporting Life.”

He had uncanny powers of observation and imagination, his wife said, and “a big heart, just like his hero, the horse.”

On the website Secretariat.com, Secretariat’s owners and the jockey who rode the horse to victory, Ron Turcotte, offered condolences, saying: “Bill was a master storyteller whose incredible talent was only matched by his vast knowledge in a diverse spectrum of interests including film and entertainment, poetry and literature, history, politics and of course his favorite subject — horse racing.”

Mr. Nack is survived by four children and a sister, Dorothy.