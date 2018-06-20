1 taken to hospital after crash on Bishop Ford

State Police investigate a rollover crash Wednesday on the Bishop Ford just north of Sibley Boulevard. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

One person was taken to a hospital following a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Freeway near south suburban Dolton.

The crash between an SUV and semitrailer happened about 4:15 p.m. in the inbound lanes of Interstate 94 just south of Sibley Road, according to Illinois State Police.

A female, whose age was not released, was trapped in the SUV and had to be extricated, state police said. She was taken to St. Mary Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana.

State police said her injuries were minor. No other injuries were reported.

All lanes were initially closed, but had reopened by 6 p.m.