Bishop Ford shut down when semi looses load, traffic passing on right shoulder

A semitrailer lost a load of beams it was carrying Friday morning, shutting down lanes and causing minor injuries in a crash on the Bishop Ford.

About 10:30 a.m., the truck struck an underpass in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 130th Street and the load of beams it was carrying fell and struck a passenger vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

All lanes were closed and traffic was getting by on the right shoulder, police said.

On minor injuries were reported.