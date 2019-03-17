2 hurt in rollover crash on Bishop Ford

Two people were injured Sunday night in a rollover crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway on the Far South Side.

A vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes of I-94 went off the roadway at 10:10 p.m. and rolled into Beaubien Woods, south of 130th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle’s two occupants, male and female, were transported with serious injuries, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The Chicago Fire Department has not replied to a request for comment.