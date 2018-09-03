Bishop from Nicaragua reported missing from O’Hare

A 66-year-old Lutheran bishop from Nicaragua went missing Sunday evening from O’Hare International Airport.

Victoria Cortez Rodriguez went missing from the airport about 6 p.m. while traveling with her daughter and granddaughter, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She did not get on her original flight to Washington D.C. and did not appear for a re-booked flight at 6 a.m. Monday.

Cortez Rodriguez is the bishop of the Nicaraguan Lutheran Church of Faith and Hope in Managua, Nicaragua, according to police and The Lutheran World Federation’s website. She is about 5 feet tall and weights about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple top, a black sweater and black pants and is likely wearing a bishop’s collar, police said. She should have her purse and passport with her but is not carrying a cell phone.

Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.