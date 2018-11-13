Former trader gets 15 months for misappropriating $1.1M in cryptocurrencies

A former trader with a Chicago financial firm has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for misappropriating $1.1 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

In the fall of 2017, 24-year-old Joseph Kim worked as an assistant trader for Consolidated Trading LLC, which had recently formed a cryptocurrency group, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Over a two-month period, Kim misappropriated at least $600,000 of the firm’s bitcoin and litecoin cryptocurrencies, prosecutors said. He was accused of transferring the firm’s bitcoin and litecoin to his personal accounts to “cover his losses trading cryptocurrency futures on foreign exchanges.”

After the firm learned about the misappropriation and fired him, Kim “engaged in another fraud scheme in which he incurred $545,000 in losses by trading cryptocurrencies on behalf of at least five investors, including friends and friends of friends who had invested retirement savings,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

He told his investors that he’d left Consolidated voluntarily, hid the fact that he’d been fired for misappropriation and sent investors false account statements indicating that their investments were profitable when they were actually “experiencing substantial losses,” prosecutors said.

Kim, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in May, according to prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood sentenced him to 15 months in prison during a hearing Friday at which four of Kim’s victims testified.

“It is important that the public know that despite the complexity of cryptocurrency trading, the criminal justice system will hold traders and investment professionals accountable for cheating and stealing,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sunil Harjani and Sheri Mecklenburg wrote in the federal government’s sentencing memorandum.