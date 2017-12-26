Bitter cold, wind chills linger in Chicago area Tuesday

The bitter cold that moved into the Chicago area on Christmas Day is expected to stick around into Tuesday, particularly in the far north suburbs.

Tuesday’s high was expected to be only 8 degrees with wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook is in place, warning of “significant excessive cold risk” throughout northern Illinois and northwest Indiana through Wednesday.

A wind chill advisory was also issued for Lake, Kane, McHenry, DeKalb, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties until noon Tuesday, the weather service said. The coldest conditions will exist north of I-88, where wind chills could range from 15-to-25 degrees below zero.

The dangerously low temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes, according to the weather service.

The cold is expected to linger through most of the week, with highs rising back into the teens on Thursday and Friday, with a chance of snow both days, the weather service said.

With a high of 21 degrees at midnight and a daytime high temperature of 15 degrees, 2017 marked Chicago’s coldest Christmas Day in more than 10 years, the weather service reported. The city recorded the coldest Christmas Day in 1983, when the temperature dropped to 17 degrees below zero, with a high of 5 degrees below zero.