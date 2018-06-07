Bizarre chain of events causes injury in Lake Shore Drive crash

One person was hospitalized in a crash Thursday morning on Lake Shore Drive following a bizarre chain of events leading up to the incident.

About 7:40 a.m., a hit-and-run crash occurred somewhere off the 5600 block of North Lake Shore Drive and the offending driver fled, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

About 20 minutes later, the driver of the fleeing vehicle was involved in a second crash in the 4200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The victim of the earlier hit-and-run crash spotted the suspect driver and then drove the wrong way in Lake Shore Drive’s northbound lanes, in an attempt to alert police to the second crash.

The victim in the second crash was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, police said. Condition information was not provided.

The suspect driver in both crashes was taken into custody, police said.

As of 8 a.m., the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were shut down while police investigated.

Additional information was not immediately available.