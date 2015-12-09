Black aldermen issue demands, including black top cop

“CPD must stop shooting people in the back.”

That dictate for the Chicago Police Department was No. 1 among a seven-point action plan unveiled by the Chicago City Council Black Caucus Wednesday afternoon, when black aldermen admitted they bore some responsibility for the police video scandals.

No. 7 on that plan is that whoever is hired to replace fired police superintendent Garry McCarthy must be African-American.

Standing with the Rev. Jesse Jackson of Rainbow PUSH, the aldermen announced their plan in the wake of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s poignant speech before the Chicago City Council — in which Emanuel declared the city at a “defining moment” of police-community relations.

“This morning, in his speech, Mayor Emanuel laid out the mistakes made by his administration that enabled the situation that resulted in the unjust killing of Laquan McDonald. We, as the Black Caucus, stand today to acknowledge that we also bear responsibility for

being less vigilant in the review of this case and other complaints of police misconduct that unfortunately occur far too often in the city of Chicago,” Black Caucus Chairman Roderick Sawyer (6th) said.

“The breakdown in the system was real, and it was the direct result of decades of racism and neglect of communities of color,” he said.

Three other points on the plan included: CPD employees who file false reports must be prosecuted; disciplinary sections of the Fraternal Order of Police contract must be reformed; and a special prosecutor must investigate all police-involved killings.

The caucus also is demanding that City Hall tackle the systemic economic issues underlying some of the incendiary conditions in the black community; and that the five-member Blue Ribbon Task Force recently appointed by the mayor to review CPD accountability, oversight and training be broadened to include community members, City Council representation, clinicians and defense attorneys.

The caucus said the seven-point plan has come out of meetings amongst caucus members and community meetings held citywide in the last two weeks — meetings where black aldermen have weathered criticism from the black community for their role in approving a $5 million settlement to McDonald’s mother without seeing the video.

“Due to the fractured nature of the relationship between the African American community and the CPD, we need full and serious consideration of an African American police superintendent to replace Supt. Garry McCarthy,” said Sawyer.

“These are just the first steps. We know that this will be a long process of reconciliation, but this situation also demands

immediacy and direct action,” he added.

Caucus members noted they have worked with the city’s corporation counsel to amend the way police misconduct settlements are handled, with new protocols now calling for the City Council to receive a full briefing, including all of the evidence, with the plaintiff’s counsel also on hand; and any existing video will now be made available to the full Council at the briefing.

As the caucus held its meeting, other black elected officials were less than interested in the mayor’s mea culpa.

In Springfield Wednesday, State Reps. La Shawn Ford and Mary Flowers introduced legislation to allow for a mayoral recall election. House Bill 4356, according to its synopsis: “Amends the Revised Cities and Villages Act of 1941 [and] establishes a procedure for an election to recall the Mayor of Chicago. Effective immediately.”