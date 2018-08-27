Black-owned businesses fear burglary in Chatham

Businesses in the Chatham neighborhood tended to the afternoon rush during a humid Monday afternoon. People ran into bakeries or convenience stores seeking refuge from the heat, others walked into the smoke of a barbecue restaurant. Residents laughed while walking down the street and some even shouted at the weather in frustration. Other than the heat, it was a typical afternoon on the South Side of Chicago.

Though on Sunday, a couple of businesses were suddenly closed on what they considered the busiest day of the week. This unplanned and temporary closure forced surrounding businesses to reflect on the vulnerability their business may also be in.

Several black-owned businesses along the 75th Street commercial corridor, which spans from Wabash Avenue to Cottage Grove Avenue, are concerned after Harold’s Chicken and 5 Loaves Eatery recent burglary. A burglary that forced the two businesses to shut operations down on Sunday when a person cut their electricity from the alley to steal the copper wiring.

The burglary could’ve happened anywhere between 4 p.m. Saturday evening to 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police. There aren’t any suspects at the moment and it remains an open investigation.

“We lost upwards of $2,000 worth of food when the electricity went out. It’s a small amount to some but it is a big chunk [of money] to us,” said Constance Simms-Kincaid, owner of 5 Loaves Eatery.

Simms-Kincaid said the wiring from her electricity has been stolen four times in the last seven years. She feels grateful this time it only closed her business for one day, but she remembers when she had to shut down for almost four months.

“We were really struggling and it really knocked us off our feet,” Simms-Kincaid said. “I was forced to get another job just so I could pay my employees in time when payroll was due.”

Darnell Gaffney, owner of the neighboring Space Age Marketing, said he found it odd when he came to work Sunday and saw 5 Loaves closed.

“This is really unfortunate to have this happen to them. [5 Loaves Eatery] do great work in the community and people come from all over just to dine at their restaurant. If they’re not safe, none of us around here are,” Gaffney said.

Lem’s Bar-B-Q has been serving barbecue in the Chatham neighborhood since 1968. William Lemons manages the restaurant and said it would be devastating for his business also if it was suddenly closed for more than a day.

“This is an issue we have to look out for now, and I really don’t know how we can try and prevent this from happening to us,” Lemons said.

“Thieves are so determined to get the copper wiring from the electrical wires that they will do it during a thunderstorm, in front of cameras or even in front of people. They just don’t care who it affects,” Simms-Kincaid said.

A similar burglary happened at the nearby Captain’s Hard Time Dining that shut their operation down as well. Their surveillance camera shows a person walking with a ladder and is shown scaling the building with wire cutters in hand.

Simms-Kincaid said the amount of support she has received from the Chatham community has been amazing. Both Harold’s Chicken and 5 Loaves Eatery are reopened and serving residents once again. She has plans to meet with the Chatham Business Association to see if they can come up with a way to prevent this issue from happening in the future. She is also hoping to work with Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus.

Sawyer wasn’t immediately available for comments on this story.