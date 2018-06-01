Black Souls leaders hit with multiple life sentences in racketeering case

The leaders of a violent street gang that controlled a six-block section of West Garfield Park were sentenced Thursday to life terms in prison.

Cornel Dawson, 44, leader of the Black Souls, sat beside his five co-defendants against the wall of a courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, smirking and whispering during much of the three-hour hearing. The two-dozen courtroom security guards on hand, most of them wearing the green, military style uniforms of the jail’s Emergency Response Team, outnumbered spectators in the courtroom gallery.

If their mannerisms were casual, it was understandable: five of the six were blood relatives and life sentences for each were nearly a foregone conclusion from the moment they were found guilty on all counts following an 11-week trial. The case was the first courtroom test of the state-level racketeering charges adopted only a few months before some 20 Black Souls members were arrested five years ago.

The racketeering conviction, which included four murders committed by gang members, carried a life prison sentence, with additional sentences of up to life for each murder. The only question at hand Thursday was how many life terms would be stacked on each defendant.

Arguing for maximum sentences on every count of conviction, Assistant State’s Attorney Yvette Loizon pointed to the murder of a Black Souls member who was believed to have stolen drug money from his fellow gang members, and whose body was found buried in a shallow grave next to the abandoned house where he was beaten to death.

“They not only buried him in a hole, they buried him under garbage,” Loizon said. “That’s what they thought of human life.”

Dawson was impassive as Judge Michael McHale read off his sentence: a total of five life sentences, and a consecutive sentence of 40 years for operating a criminal drug conspiracy. Dawson’s No. 2, Teron Odum, received three life terms, plus 40 years.

Other co-defendants received similarly stiff sentences, varying only by the number of murders jurors determined could be tied to each Black Soul member. Antwan Davis was sentenced to three life terms, plus 40 years; Ulysses Polk received three life terms plus 40 years; Clifton Lemon Jr., two life terms, plus 40.

Duavon Spears, the youngest member, and the trigger man in the brazen murder of a man who had pressed battery charges against Odum, was sentenced to two life terms, plus 40 years.

Spears’ victim, Claude “Smokey” Snulligan, was shot because he refused to drop his case against Odum and another Black Souls member, even after Dawson offered him $3,000 to back down.

Outside the courtroom, Snulligan’s mother, Sarie Campbell, said that her son had moved into an apartment on the Black Souls’ turf, and had argued with gang members who used the porch and basement of the building to package drugs and sell drugs.

Odum and another gang member beat Snulligan into the hospital after Snulligan made repeated calls to police to try to get the Souls off his block. Snulligan knew well that he had run afoul of a violent gang, Campbell said. But he continued to help police as an informant until he was shot in the back of the head by Spears, on a busy street in broad daylight, just a few blocks from a restaurant that was a hangout for the gang.

The investigation was dubbed Operation 40-Caliber, after the murder weapon used in the Snulligan shooting.

“He did what he had to do as a man, and I’m proud of him,” Campbell said after sentencings. “(His daughter) couldn’t go outside to play because of (the gang members)… I think he’s a hero.”