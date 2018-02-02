Blackhawks update: Artem Anismov likely with Kane, Schmaltz vs. Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — Joel Quenneville rides the hot hand and never fails to try to improve a cold one. So it’s no surprise that a few tweaks appear in store for Saturday’s game against the Calgary Flames and the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Artem Anisimov skated with Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz on the second line at practice Thursday at the Saddledome. Brandon Saad was dropped from the second line to the third line with Tommy Wingels and Lance Bouma, who looks like he will draw into the lineup against his former team. Ryan Hartman was the odd man out.

Anisimov, who has scored 13 goals this season, has not scored in four games since returning to the lineup after missing 10 games with an upper body injury. Saad had gone nine games without a point before assisting on Nick Schmaltz’s goal in the first period against the Canucks.

“I just think that line with him in there gives us another look,” Quenneville said.

Jeff Glass will start in goal against the Flames. Anton Forsberg had started the three previous games — victories over the Red Wings and Predators before a 4-2 loss to the Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday night.

Tomas Jurco did not participate in practice Friday — Patrick Sharp replaced him on the fourth line. But Quenneville said Jurco is “fine” and was just resting.

The game against the Flames is even more in the “must-win” category than Thursday night’s game against the Canucks. The Flames (25-28-8, 58 points) are one of four teams the Hawks (24-20-7, 55 points) must overtake for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. The Hawks also play the Flames at the United Center on Tuesday night. The Flames have lost six consecutive games (0-2-4) after allowing five unanswered goals against the Lightning at home that turned a 4-2 lead into a 7-5 loss Thursday night.

Currently, the Hawks trail the Avalanche by five points,the Wild and Kings by four and the Flames by three in the Western Conference playoff standings.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com