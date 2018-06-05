Should Rod Blagojevich’s sentence be commuted? Politicians weigh in

Then gubernatorial candidate Rod Blagojevich, left, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., participate in a rally during the Democratic Party of Illinois 2002 State Convention in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug 15, 2002. (AP File Photo/Seth Perlman)

After President Donald Trump made comments last week that he would consider cutting the former Illinois governor’s prison sentence short, politicians are considering that question.

Here’s a list of politicians who, after Trump’s statement, have gone on the record on whether the former governor should get out of prison early. (In December, 19 high-profile Illinois politicians asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear Blagojevich’s appeal.) It will be updated as more statements are made.

President Donald Trump “What (Blagojevich) did does not justify 18 years in a jail,” Trump said. “If you read his statement, it was a foolish statement. There was a lot of bravado … but it does not … plenty of other politicians have said a lot worse. And it doesn’t, he shouldn’t have been put in jail.”

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D) “I’m not commenting on whether he was culpable or guilty. That was decided by the courts, but I thought the sentence was outrageous, and if there’s a way to reduce the sentence for him and his family, I would support it.”

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) “I can say that many judges, many legal experts, attorneys have reviewed that case and the facts around Blagojevich, and they all came to the conclusion that Blagojevich is exactly where he deserves to be.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker From his campaign: “JB thinks there’s plenty of other things that Donald Trump should be focusing on.”

Illinois Rep. Randy Hultgren (R) “Pardons are to be used sparingly and in extraordinary circumstances. As a State Senator during the impeachment proceedings, I listened to all the arguments and don’t believe a pardon is appropriate in this situation.”

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin Does not support commutation: “The former governor has availed himself every possible avenue in the judicial system and Leader Durkin supports the opinion of the courts.”