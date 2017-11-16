Blaze engulfs west suburban town home during renovations

A west suburban town home caught fire early Thursday while it was undergoing renovations.

Crews responded to the fire at 5:25 a.m. at the home in the 2S700 block of Avenue LaTours W in unincorporated Oak Brook, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

The home was “fully engulfed,” though no one was inside or currently living in the home while it was being renovated, the sheriff’s office said. There were no injuries.

Avenue LaTours W was the only road that hadn’t reopened Thursday morning.

The DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force was investigating the cause of the fire.