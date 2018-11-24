Blizzard conditions, high winds push into Chicago area

A man directs traffic in the middle of Miner Street in Des Plaines while snow falls on November 25, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

A blizzard was blasting through the Chicago area Sunday evening, potentially causing white-out conditions and dumping up to a foot of snow as millions of travelers head home at the end of the holiday weekend.

A blizzard warning will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Monday across much of northern Illinois, with the storm expected to “create life threatening travel conditions” Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. During the storm, heavy snowfall and wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected to impact the area.

With up to a foot of snow expected to fall in the northwestern part of the city and suburbs, the storm could break a 123-year-old record for biggest snowstorm in Chicago in November. Right now, the record for the biggest storm is 12 inches dropped on the city between Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 1895, according to the weather service.

Downed tree limbs and power lines are expected to cause power outages throughout northern Illinois and some areas may experience “thundersnow” – an unusual phenomenon where thunderstorms hit with temperatures cold enough to produce snow, according to the weather service. The last time Chicago experienced a thundersnow storm was in 2011, the service said.

The South Side of Chicago and areas close to the lake will likely experience less snowfall, with about two to five inches accumulating, according to the weather service.

Snow could fall as quickly as two inches per hour and cause periodic life-threatening blizzard conditions through 4 a.m., with the heaviest snowfall expected in the northwest suburbs. As of 6 p.m., seven inches of snow had fallen in north suburban Rockford, breaking the record for the heaviest snowfall in Rockford in November. The previous record was 6.6 inches in 1995, the weather service said.

The window for safe travel in Chicago continued through Sunday evening, especially in the southwest suburbs, the weather service said. Conditions were expected to be the most severe from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday south of the city, and from 5 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday toward the west, according to the weather service.

Drivers were advised to use extreme caution on snow-covered roads with reduced visibility when rainfall begins turning into more heavy, wet snow.

“This storm is expected to hit at a time when millions of people are on the roads, heading home after visiting friends and family,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said in a statement. “Please take all necessary precautions, including altering travel plans to leave early or asking yourself if your trip can wait.”

Holiday travelers were already facing delays and cancellations at both of the city’s airports as the storm pushed into the area.

As of 10 p.m., 749 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, while 421 others were facing delays, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. At Midway International Airport, 124 flights had been canceled and 88 more were delayed.

Delays at O’Hare were averaging about 32 minutes, while delays at Midway were averaging more than 15 minutes, the CDA said.

The National Weather Service published a “traveler’s guide” Sunday evening, warning motorists that driving during a blizzard warning is “not advised.”

“We urge you to postpone non-emergency travel,” the weather service said on Twitter.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications advised drivers to travel with “essential items,” like jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, an ice scraper, traction material, non-perishable food, a first-aid kit, a cellphone and a mobile charger.

Cook County’s Department of Transportation and Highways also advised drivers keep items like flashlights, a battery powered radio, matches, small candles, water bottles, necessary medications, and extra batteries, socks, mittens and hats in an emergency kit in their vehicles.

Lakeshore flooding was expected to coincide with the storm, which could create waves as high as 16 feet in Cook County, the weather service said.

Due to the conditions, the U.S. Coast Guard advised people to stay off of Lake Michigan and away from beaches and other areas near the shore.

“Unsuspecting waves can sweep you into the Lake,” Master Chief Alan Haraf said in a statement. “Once that happens, high waves, churning waters and hypothermia, which will set in quickly, can make it nearly impossible to get out of the water alive.”

“Due to the high waves predicted, first responders will not be able to launch rescues crews on the water,” added Haraf, who noted that 39 people have already drowned in Lake Michigan this year.

On Sunday afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach 39 degrees before dipping to the low-30s at night, the weather service said.

Monday’s forecast calls for partly sunny conditions and a chance of more snowfall, the weather service said. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay above 30 degrees before falling into the teens during the nighttime hours.

The ABC7 Chicago 7-Day Outlook expects heavy snow to continue through about 7 a.m. Monday, making for a messy morning commute.

A light snowfall through Monday afternoon, and skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with high winds. Temperatures will fall as low as 13 degrees, according to ABC.