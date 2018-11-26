Blizzard spurs power outages across Chicago area

The Chicago area was reporting tens of thousands of power outages — 5,932 of them in the city — as an early-season blizzard pummeled much of northern Illinois.

As of Monday 12:45 a.m., 34,209 ComEd customers in Cook County were affected by power outages, according to the company’s outage map.

The Southwest Side’s Little Village, Brighton Park and McKinley Park neighborhoods reported some of the highest concentrations of customers affected by outages — over 1,000, according to ComEd.

DuPage County saw 17,542 customers reporting outages, the second-highest total outside Cook County, according to ComEd; 7,036 were reported Lake County, 6,825 in Kane County, 1,797 in McHenry County and 1,569 in Will County.

Customers can report outages and emergencies to ComEd 24/7 at 800-EDISON-1.

On Sunday morning, the electricity and heat service said they were increasing staffing to accommodate the blizzard’s swift winds and whiteout conditions.

Customers should stay away from downed power lines and flooded basements, as they pose dangers of electrocution, ComEd said. Trees, tree limbs and storm-damaged buildings should also be avoided.

Stay safe during tonight’s storms. Report outages by texting OUT to 26633 & for updates: https://t.co/scCMO6uHAt pic.twitter.com/QEV9la6ygv — ComEd (@ComEd) November 26, 2018

The National Weather Service announced the blizzard warning Sunday afternoon that remains in effect until 9 a.m. Monday across most of northern Illinois, with the storm expected to “create life threatening travel conditions” Sunday night.

Thunderstorms were also beginning to spark across the area about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, creating additional risk for being outside.

Holiday travelers were already facing heavy delays and cancellations at both of the city’s airports throughout the weekend.