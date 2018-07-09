Downstate Illinois mayor drops plan for ordinance welcoming immigrants

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner is dropping plans for an ordinance that would recognize the importance of local immigrants. | AP file photo

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner is dropping plans for an ordinance that would recognize the importance of local immigrants.

Renner released a statement hours before a special meeting Monday, saying there isn’t enough support in city council. He canceled the meeting.

Renner says he’s recommending that the police chief publicly explain the department’s relationship with federal immigration agents. The mayor says the policies should directly address concerns by residents who might be afraid to report crimes because of their legal status.

Some groups in Bloomington say there should be limits to collaboration between police and the federal government.

