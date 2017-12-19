Blue Island man fatally struck by vehicle on Southwest Side

A 51-year-old man died one day after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night on the Southwest Side.

William Strenk was crossing the street in the 8500 block of South Cicero Avenue at 10:47 p.m. when he was struck by a southbound vehicle, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Strenk, a resident of south suburban Blue Island, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 7:49 p.m. Saturday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday found Strenk died of multiple injuries from being struck by a motor vehicle, and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.