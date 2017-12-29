Service on the Blue Line is experiencing “major delays” in both directions between the Montrose and Addison stations on the Northwest Side.
The delays are related to a track condition, according to an alert from the CTA. It was unknown whether the problem was a result of the frigid, snowy conditions.
Riders have been directed to board all trains at the Irving Park station on the Forest Park-bound side of the platform, the CTA said.
Bus shuttles are currently available to provide service through the affected area, the CTA said.