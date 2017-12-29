Blue Line service experiencing ‘major delays’ on Northwest Side

Service on the Blue Line is experiencing “major delays” in both directions between the Montrose and Addison stations on the Northwest Side.

The delays are related to a track condition, according to an alert from the CTA. It was unknown whether the problem was a result of the frigid, snowy conditions.

Riders have been directed to board all trains at the Irving Park station on the Forest Park-bound side of the platform, the CTA said.

Bus shuttles are currently available to provide service through the affected area, the CTA said.