Blue Line service restored after smoke on tracks near Monroe

Blue Line trains were delayed about 10 minutes after a fire scare on the tracks near the Monroe Station in the Loop.

The Chicago Fire Department received a call of smoke on the tracks at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Dearborn Street, the fire department said. After arriving to the scene, they found that the brakes on a Blue Line train had overheated, causing the smoke.

[Significant Delays] Blue Line trains are running with residual delays following an earlier report of smoke near Monroe. Service is resuming. More: https://t.co/SlahwNPbFc — cta (@cta) April 14, 2019

The fire was struck out at 1:29 p.m., and Blue Line trains were running with residual delays shortly after, the fire department and the Chicago Transit Authority said. No one was injured in the incident.