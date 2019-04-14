Our Pledge To You

04/14/2019, 02:38pm

Blue Line service restored after smoke on tracks near Monroe

By Sun-Times Wire
Blue Line trains were delayed about 10 minutes after a fire scare on the tracks near the Monroe Station in the Loop.

The Chicago Fire Department received a call of smoke on the tracks at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Dearborn Street, the fire department said. After arriving to the scene, they found that the brakes on a Blue Line train had overheated, causing the smoke.

The fire was struck out at 1:29 p.m., and Blue Line trains were running with residual delays shortly after, the fire department and the Chicago Transit Authority said. No one was injured in the incident.

 

 

